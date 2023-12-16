The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 72nd.

The Bluejays record 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Bluejays ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).

Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

