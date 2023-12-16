How to Watch Creighton vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- Fordham vs St. John's (3:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Northwestern vs DePaul (5:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Winthrop vs Xavier (7:30 PM ET | December 16)
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 72nd.
- The Bluejays record 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
- Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bluejays ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
- Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
