The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 72nd.
  • The Bluejays average 84.5 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 76.8 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Creighton made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

