The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 49th.

The Bluejays average 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton is 8-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than on the road (70.6).

Creighton averaged 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

