The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 71st.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).

When playing at home, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than on the road (70.6).

Creighton made 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule