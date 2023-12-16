The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 71st.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
  • Creighton has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).
  • When playing at home, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than on the road (70.6).
  • Creighton made 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

