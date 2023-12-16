The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 71st.

The Bluejays score 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (76.8).

When Creighton totals more than 76.8 points, it is 8-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton drained 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

