The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Creighton has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Bluejays' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Oddsmakers rate Creighton much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

