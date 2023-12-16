Creighton vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-7.5)
|166.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-6.5)
|164.5
|-285
|+230
Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Bluejays' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Alabama has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in the country. It is far below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bluejays have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
