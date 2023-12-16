The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Alabama has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Crimson Tide's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in the country. It is far below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bluejays have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

