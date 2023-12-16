Creighton vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) hit the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-7.5)
|165.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-7.5)
|165.5
|-315
|+250
Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.
- Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Creighton is eighth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bluejays have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the start to +2000.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
