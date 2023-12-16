The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) hit the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-7.5) 165.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-7.5) 165.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.
  • Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Creighton is eighth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Bluejays have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the start to +2000.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

