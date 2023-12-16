The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Alexander: 16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Steven Ashworth: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Fredrick King: 5.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Creighton vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 41st 83.3 Points Scored 94.9 1st 38th 63.9 Points Allowed 76.3 290th 23rd 38.7 Rebounds 36.6 62nd 198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11 56th 2nd 12 3pt Made 10.3 14th 36th 16.9 Assists 14.3 129th 35th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 148th

