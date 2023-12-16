Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Douglas County, Nebraska today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Douglas County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Omaha Central High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ralston High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Ralston, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MOC-Floyd Valley High School at Skutt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Omaha, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
