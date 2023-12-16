We have high school basketball competition in Keith County, Nebraska today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Keith County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Ogallala High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
  • Location: Ogallala, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hershey High School at Ogallala High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
  • Location: Ogallala, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

