When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Nebraska be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-1 NR NR 63

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska took down the Duquesne Dukes (No. 36 in the RPI) in an 89-79 win on November 22 -- its signature win of the season. Against Duquesne, Juwan Gary led the team by recording 20 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

62-46 on the road over Kansas State (No. 66/RPI) on December 17

85-72 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 91/RPI) on November 26

84-63 over Oregon State (No. 113/RPI) on November 18

81-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on November 9

77-70 at home over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on December 10

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Nebraska has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cornhuskers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Based on the RPI, Nebraska has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Nebraska has the 165th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and 18 games versus teams with records above .500.

Nebraska has 20 games left this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: B1G+

