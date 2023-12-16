Nuggets vs. Thunder December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) match up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSOK
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic averages 29 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 30.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Thunder are getting 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Thunder
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|119.7
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|40.2%
