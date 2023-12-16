Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +182)
  • The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).
  • He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (12.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -132)
  • Saturday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 15.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
  • He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -143)
  • The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Saturday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (6.5).
  • Gordon's assist average -- 3.5 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -200)
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 lower than Saturday's prop total.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)
  • Chet Holmgren's 16.9 points per game average is 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of eight is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).
  • Holmgren has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

