Will Omaha be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Omaha's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Omaha's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Omaha ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 337

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha's best win

Omaha notched its best win of the season on December 17, when it took down the Stetson Hatters, who rank No. 139 in the RPI rankings, 88-80. Frankie Fidler, as the leading point-getter in the win over Stetson, put up 19 points, while Nick Davis was second on the team with 19.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-4

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Omaha is playing the 217th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Mavericks' 19 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

Omaha has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Omaha's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Omaha Mavericks

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Omaha Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Omaha games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.