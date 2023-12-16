Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
Will Ross Colton score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|11:28
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
