The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 194th.
  • The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
  • Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
  • Winthrop has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 118th.
  • The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • When Winthrop allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 6-1.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier posted 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
  • Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Winthrop is scoring 12 more points per game at home (87) than on the road (75).
  • At home, the Eagles allow 62.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.8.
  • Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 90-87 HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens W 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

