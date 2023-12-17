Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3), the Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Joel Kiviranta LW Questionable Illness Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Carpenter C Out Mid-Body Matt Benning D Out Lower Body Ty Emberson D Out Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Mid-Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 106 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

Its +13 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose concedes 3.8 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

Their -51 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

