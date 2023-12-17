The Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Sharks Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (106 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 30 12 31 43 31 15 49% Mikko Rantanen 30 14 24 38 13 17 51.8% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 28 12 14 26 13 8 33.3% Devon Toews 30 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks allow 3.8 goals per game (115 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Sharks Key Players