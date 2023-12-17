How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver.
ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Avalanche and the Sharks take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Sharks
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (106 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|30
|12
|31
|43
|31
|15
|49%
|Mikko Rantanen
|30
|14
|24
|38
|13
|17
|51.8%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|28
|12
|14
|26
|13
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|30
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks allow 3.8 goals per game (115 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|29
|9
|15
|24
|8
|20
|56.9%
|Mikael Granlund
|23
|3
|16
|19
|11
|17
|48.7%
|William Eklund
|29
|7
|7
|14
|8
|12
|26.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|30
|8
|4
|12
|8
|11
|43.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|29
|8
|4
|12
|6
|11
|41.2%
