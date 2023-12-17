The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) face the New England Patriots (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 38.5 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs face off with the Patriots. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have led four times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have won the second quarter five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.2 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 13 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost six times, and tied five times.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

The Patriots have been leading after the first half in six games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in seven games.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost six times (4-2), and tied one time (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of 13 games this year, the Patriots have won the second half three times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

