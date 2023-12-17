The Drake Bulldogs (5-3) will face the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Creighton vs. Drake Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Creighton Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna Miller: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor McAulay: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Courtney Becker: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

