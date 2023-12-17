The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Creighton vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays' 76.2 points per game are only one more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.
  • Drake is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.2).
  • When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.
  • Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

Creighton Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)
  • Lauren Jensen: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)
  • Morgan Maly: 15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
  • Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%
  • Molly Mogensen: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Northern Iowa W 115-62 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/10/2023 @ Wyoming W 73-61 Arena-Auditorium
12/13/2023 @ Marquette L 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State - D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) - D.J. Sokol Arena

