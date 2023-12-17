The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Creighton vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays' 76.2 points per game are only one more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Creighton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 75.2 points.

Drake is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.6 more points than the Bluejays give up (62.2).

When Drake totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.

Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

18.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Lauren Jensen: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Morgan Maly: 15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

15.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

Creighton Schedule