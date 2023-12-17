The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Devon Toews light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • Toews has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:49 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:39 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 26:10 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:16 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 27:38 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:18 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

