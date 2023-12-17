Can we count on Joel Kiviranta lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

