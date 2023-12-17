Jonathan Drouin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks play on Sunday at Ball Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Drouin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 13:38 on the ice per game.

In four of 28 games this year, Drouin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Drouin has a point in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Drouin has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Drouin's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Drouin has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Drouin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

