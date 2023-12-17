Justin Watson has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 218.8 passing yards per game, 15th in the league.

Watson's 21 receptions have turned into 350 yards (31.8 per game) and two TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 40 occasions.

Watson vs. the Patriots

Watson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is giving up 218.8 yards per outing this year, which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Patriots have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in NFL play.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Watson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Watson has 8.1% of his team's target share (40 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He averages 8.8 yards per target this season (350 yards on 40 targets).

Watson has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (6.5%).

With five red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

