On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Logan O'Connor going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.