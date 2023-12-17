Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks meet on Sunday at Ball Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Rantanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 22:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In Rantanen's 30 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 20 of 30 games this year, Rantanen has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Rantanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 68.9% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -51 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 38 Points 7 14 Goals 4 24 Assists 3

