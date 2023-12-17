Sunday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) facing off at Bramlage Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The game has no line set.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Nebraska 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.7)

Kansas State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Nebraska's 6-3-0 ATS record. Both the Wildcats and the Cornhuskers are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Nebraska is 53rd in college basketball at 40.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

Nebraska knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (215th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make, at a 29.7% rate.

Nebraska and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cornhuskers commit 10.2 per game (57th in college basketball) and force 10.4 (310th in college basketball).

