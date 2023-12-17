The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Nebraska is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 24th.
  • The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 72.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
  • The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
  • Nebraska knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton L 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota L 76-65 Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State W 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 North Dakota - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 South Carolina State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

