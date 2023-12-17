The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 24th.

The Cornhuskers' 77.3 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 72.5 the Wildcats allow.

Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.

Nebraska knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

