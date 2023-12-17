The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 148.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Nebraska has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Kansas State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 The Cornhuskers were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +35000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +35000, Nebraska has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

