Sunday's contest features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) and the Southern Jaguars (1-7) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-51 victory for heavily favored Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

Their last time out, the Cornhuskers won on Saturday 80-74 over Michigan State.

Nebraska vs. Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 77, Southern 51

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

Against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cornhuskers registered their signature win of the season on December 9, an 80-74 road victory.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Nebraska has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 19) on December 9

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 73) on December 2

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 104) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 121) on November 23

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 243) on November 6

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 16.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 53.4 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

16.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 53.4 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Jaz Shelley: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Darian White: 9.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Natalie Potts: 12.2 PTS, 65.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

12.2 PTS, 65.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +227 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.7 points per game. They're putting up 81.5 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

