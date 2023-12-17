Nebraska vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 17
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-2) are favored (-5.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.
Nebraska vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-5.5
|149.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats
- Nebraska and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points just twice this season.
- Nebraska's games this season have had an average of 144.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Nebraska's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
- Nebraska has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Cornhuskers have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and won that game.
- Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nebraska vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|5
|55.6%
|80.9
|158.2
|72.5
|139.3
|149.4
|Nebraska
|2
|22.2%
|77.3
|158.2
|66.8
|139.3
|143.9
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 77.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 72.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Nebraska has put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
Nebraska vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|5-4-0
|2-3
|5-4-0
|Nebraska
|6-3-0
|0-0
|5-4-0
Nebraska vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|Nebraska
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-8
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
