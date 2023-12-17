Noah Gray has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the New England Patriots in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have given up 218.8 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Gray has 22 receptions (while being targeted 29 times) for 246 yards and two TDs, averaging 20.5 yards per game.

Gray vs. the Patriots

Gray vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 218.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Patriots' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 12 games this year.

Gray has 5.9% of his team's target share (29 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He averages 8.5 yards per target this season (246 yards on 29 targets).

Gray has made two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

