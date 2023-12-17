Sunday's contest at Baxter Arena has the Omaha Mavericks (5-6) taking on the Stetson Hatters (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-70 victory for Omaha, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The game has no line set.

Omaha vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Omaha vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, Stetson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-0.2)

Omaha (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Omaha has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Stetson is 4-3-0. The Mavericks have hit the over in three games, while Hatters games have gone over three times.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 72.5 points per game to rank 242nd in college basketball while giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Omaha averages rank 301st in the nation. Its opponents collect 34.2 per outing.

Omaha knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.0% from long range.

The Mavericks rank 160th in college basketball by averaging 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 239th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

Omaha forces 12.2 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (121st in college basketball action).

