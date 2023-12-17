How to Watch Omaha vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) will host the Stetson Hatters (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Omaha vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- Omaha is 5-3 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 109th.
- The 72.5 points per game the Mavericks average are 5.7 more points than the Hatters give up (66.8).
- Omaha is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha is posting 85.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 26.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (59.2).
- In home games, the Mavericks are ceding 13 fewer points per game (59.8) than when playing on the road (72.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Omaha has played better in home games this year, making 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Bellevue (NE)
|W 78-59
|Baxter Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|Baxter Arena
