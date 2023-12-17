The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Baxter Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Omaha vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Omaha has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Mavericks have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Stetson has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Hatters' seven games have gone over the point total.

