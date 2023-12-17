The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Omaha vs. Stetson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Marquel Sutton: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Osburn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Players to Watch

Fidler: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Sutton: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Osburn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Stubblefield: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 163rd 75.8 Points Scored 75.1 182nd 111th 67.7 Points Allowed 67.5 108th 306th 29.9 Rebounds 35.1 100th 312th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd 175th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 34th 317th 10.8 Assists 16.4 43rd 65th 10.2 Turnovers 12 190th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.