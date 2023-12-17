The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on Summit League Network.

Omaha vs. Stetson Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

  • Frankie Fidler: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marquel Sutton: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tony Osburn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Grant Stubblefield: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Omaha vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
163rd 75.8 Points Scored 75.1 182nd
111th 67.7 Points Allowed 67.5 108th
306th 29.9 Rebounds 35.1 100th
312th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd
175th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 34th
317th 10.8 Assists 16.4 43rd
65th 10.2 Turnovers 12 190th

