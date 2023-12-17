Omaha vs. Stetson December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Omaha vs. Stetson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Fidler: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sutton: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osburn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Stubblefield: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|163rd
|75.8
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|111th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|108th
|306th
|29.9
|Rebounds
|35.1
|100th
|312th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|123rd
|175th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|34th
|317th
|10.8
|Assists
|16.4
|43rd
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|12
|190th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.