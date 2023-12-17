Omaha vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 17
The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 143.5.
Omaha vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: Baxter Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Stetson
|-1.5
|143.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Omaha and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points twice this season.
- Omaha's outings this season have a 141.5-point average over/under, two fewer points than this game's total.
- Omaha is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Omaha has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Mavericks have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Omaha has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Omaha vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stetson
|3
|42.9%
|78.6
|151.1
|66.8
|135.7
|140.9
|Omaha
|2
|33.3%
|72.5
|151.1
|68.9
|135.7
|143.2
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks average 5.7 more points per game (72.5) than the Hatters allow (66.8).
Omaha vs. Stetson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stetson
|4-3-0
|1-1
|3-4-0
|Omaha
|4-2-0
|3-2
|3-3-0
Omaha vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stetson
|Omaha
|9-3
|Home Record
|5-7
|7-9
|Away Record
|1-15
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.4
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-9-0
