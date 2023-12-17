Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Summit League, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

6-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 94-62 vs Mayville State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-9

4-6 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 81-60 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: John Brown

John Brown Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Summit League Network

3. Denver

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

6-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: L 90-74 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: Adams State

Adams State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Summit League Network

4. St. Thomas

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

7-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 85-66 vs Crown (MN)

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin-River Falls

Wisconsin-River Falls Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Summit League Network

5. North Dakota State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: L 75-65 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UMKC

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 79-69 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. North Dakota

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

8-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: W 79-62 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Omaha

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

6-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 88-80 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Dakota

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-19

7-4 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 121-78 vs UC Irvine

Next Game