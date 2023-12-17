In NCAA volleyball action on December 17, Nebraska faces Texas at 3:00 PM ET. There is live stream information available in this article.

Watch your favorite NCAA volleyball team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Texas vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college volleyball action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!