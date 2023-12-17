Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots in Week 15 at Gillette Stadium, where they'll be up against Jabrill Peppers and the New England Patriots defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Patriots' secondary, continue reading.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 117.6 9.8 1 70 9.29

Travis Kelce vs. Jabrill Peppers Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 896 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 catches (out of 102 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Kansas City has 3,296 (253.5 per game), the sixth-most in the league.

The Chiefs score 22.5 points per game, 11th in the league.

Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.9 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 72 total red-zone pass attempts (55% red-zone pass rate).

Jabrill Peppers & the Patriots' Defense

Jabrill Peppers has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 66 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England ranks 15th in the NFL with 2,844 passing yards allowed (218.8 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

So far this year, the Patriots have given up 272 points, ranking 14th in the league with 20.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank eighth in the NFL with 3,990 total yards allowed (306.9 per contest).

Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Jabrill Peppers Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Jabrill Peppers Rec. Targets 102 28 Def. Targets Receptions 80 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 896 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.7 5.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 379 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

