The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his most recent showing, had 15 points and five assists in a 118-117 loss to the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 27.2 PR -- 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.2



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.5 per contest.

Murray is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.2. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 22nd in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Mavericks give up 45.9 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27 assists per game.

The Mavericks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 39 18 2 13 2 0 1

