Nuggets vs. Mavericks December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 31.4 points per game) to help them knock off Nikola Jokic (eighth in league, 29.0) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic puts up 29.0 points, 9.8 assists and 12.8 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.0 boards per game.
- Aaron Gordon posts 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards per game.
- Reggie Jackson posts 13.6 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 11.2 points, 2.0 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic delivers 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are receiving 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this season.
- The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).
- Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|114.5
|Points Avg.
|118.2
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.0
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
