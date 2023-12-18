Monday's contest between the Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) and Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at Health & PE Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Texas Southern securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

The Mavericks took care of business in their most recent outing 92-70 against Peru State on Sunday.

Omaha vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Omaha vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 74, Omaha 72

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' signature win this season came against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 315) in our computer rankings. The Mavericks secured the 87-79 win at home on November 27.

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 315) on November 27

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Aaliyah Stanley: 12.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 56.7 3PT% (17-for-30) Polina Nikulochkina: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Deanay Watson: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 83 per outing (355th in college basketball).

