Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pawnee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Pawnee County, Nebraska today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pawnee County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pawnee City High School at Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Linn, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.