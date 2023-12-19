Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Blackhawks on December 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Connor Bedard and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) and plays an average of 22:37 per game.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Mikko Rantanen has picked up 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Bedard is one of the top offensive options for Chicago with 26 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 19:30 per game).
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with six goals and 12 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.