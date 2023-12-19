Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (12-14) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-5) Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The point total for the matchup is 231.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.
  • The average total in Boston's games this season is 226.2, 5.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 13-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Boston has won 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total above 231.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 231.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, equal to this game's point total.
  • Golden State has a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.
  • Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 10 40% 117.6 233.5 108.5 224.2 226.5
Warriors 14 53.8% 115.9 233.5 115.7 224.2 228.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and four times in 11 road games.
  • The Celtics record 117.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 115.7 the Warriors give up.
  • Boston has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Warriors have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • This season, Golden State is 2-10-0 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).
  • The Warriors' 115.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 108.5 the Celtics give up.
  • Golden State is 8-12 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Celtics and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 13-12 11-9 12-13
Warriors 10-16 1-0 15-11

Celtics vs. Warriors Point Insights

Celtics Warriors
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-12
14-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-10
108.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.7
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
12-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-9
17-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-6

