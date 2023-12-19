Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuming County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cuming County, Nebraska? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cuming County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wisner-Pilger High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Stanton, NE
- Conference: East Husker Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
