Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cuming County, Nebraska? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cuming County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wisner-Pilger High School at Stanton High School