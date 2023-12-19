Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Nebraska today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Lincoln County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Platte High School at Sutherland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Sutherland, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
